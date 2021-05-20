Covid: Decision on lockdown extension on May 23, says Karnataka minister

-
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the Home department shall ensure stricter implementation of lockdown by measures such as seizure of vehicles and controlling unncessary movement of people.
The Karnataka government had initially announced 14-day 'close down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 as the COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
Bommai said a decision on the extension of lockdown shall be announced on May 23.
"In the coming days the measures taken by the home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement e will be made more effective," he said.
He said due to rise in cases in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly and added that people should also understand the seriousness of the lockdown and cooperate.
"For example, in Yadgir five people were going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage when the situation is serious and the virus is spreading rapidly. It is necessary to take strict actions to control the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. People will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful, " he said.
"Several leaders, ministers and experts have suggested extending the lockdown for a few more weeks. The chief minister has announced financial packages to support the needy people in this financially tough time. Further decisions will be taken in the upcoming days," he added.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a financial package of Rs 1,250 crore to provide relief to those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Opposition parties including Congress and JD-S have termed the package "meager and unscientific".
There are 5,58,911 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.
