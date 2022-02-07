Covid: Delhi police conducts patrolling to ensure adherence to night curfew

-
-
Amid night curfew imposed in the national capital to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Delhi police on Sunday night conducted patrolling to ensure adherence to the curfew.
Earlier on Friday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reduced the night curfew by one hour as it decided that the curfew would now begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm and will end at 5 am in the morning.
In view of the consistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, DDMA on Friday relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the city.
"Schools, colleges, educational institutions from class 9th onwards to reopen from February 7, Duration of night curfew reduced by one hour (between 11 pm & 5 am) Gyms, swimming pools, Spas have been allowed to reopen," read the order.
