Covid ICU facility attached to LNJP to start operations Saturday: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Friday said a makeshift COVID-19 facility attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital will start operations on Saturday with 250 ICU beds.

Kejriwal inspected the facility at Ramlila ground on Friday and thanked the doctors, engineers, and workers who set up 500 ICU beds in just 15 days.

He said 250 ICU beds will start on Saturday, and the remaining will become operational by Monday.

Another 500 ICU beds have already become operational at a COVID care facility attached to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. A total of 200 ICU beds are being prepared at the Radha Soami COVID facility in Chhatarpur, according to a statement.

This means that a total of 1,200 ICU beds will become operational in Delhi in the next one or two days, he said.

The chief minister said the COVID situation in Delhi is improving, and as a result lesser beds are getting occupied in hospitals.

"However, ICU beds are still full. This means that the system still has serious patients. So, we need more ICU beds. I am sure that these 1,200 ICU beds will provide relief to the people of Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and the central government for providing oxygen to Delhi.

"Now we have to collectively work to organize the availability of vaccines for Delhi so that all the people get vaccinated," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)