Covid ICU facility attached to LNJP to start operations Saturday: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
230 ICU, 842 non-ICU beds added in 33 pvt hospitals, says Satyendar Jain
One year on, LNJP hospital workers recall raging pandemic, challenges
Boeing to construct 200-bed ICU hospital in Gorakhpur, says UP govt
Standardised, affordable 'drop-in' ICU facilities for India's small towns
Covid-19: Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left, says Satyendar Jain
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a makeshift COVID-19 facility attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital will start operations on Saturday with 250 ICU beds.
Kejriwal inspected the facility at Ramlila ground on Friday and thanked the doctors, engineers, and workers who set up 500 ICU beds in just 15 days.
He said 250 ICU beds will start on Saturday, and the remaining will become operational by Monday.
Another 500 ICU beds have already become operational at a COVID care facility attached to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. A total of 200 ICU beds are being prepared at the Radha Soami COVID facility in Chhatarpur, according to a statement.
This means that a total of 1,200 ICU beds will become operational in Delhi in the next one or two days, he said.
The chief minister said the COVID situation in Delhi is improving, and as a result lesser beds are getting occupied in hospitals.
"However, ICU beds are still full. This means that the system still has serious patients. So, we need more ICU beds. I am sure that these 1,200 ICU beds will provide relief to the people of Delhi," he said.
Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and the central government for providing oxygen to Delhi.
"Now we have to collectively work to organize the availability of vaccines for Delhi so that all the people get vaccinated," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU