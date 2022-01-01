Covid: Over 1,000 new cases in Karnataka, 5 deaths in last 24 hrs

Witnessing a spike for the fourth consecutive day, on Saturday reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,08,370 and the death toll to 38,340.

The total number of active cases is now at 9,386.

The state today registered 1,033 fresh infections, compared to 832 on Friday, 707 on Thursday and 566 on Wednesday.

There were 354 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,615, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 810 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 218 discharges and 2 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48 per cent.

Of the deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of 48 new cases, Mysuru 29, Udupi 28 and Mandya 23.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,64,428 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,304 and Tumakuru 1,21,349.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,149, followed by Mysuru 1,77,759 and Tumakuru 1,20,144.

Cumulatively a total of 5,65,87,422 samples have been tested in the state of which 1,19,225 were tested on Saturday alone.

