Covid: Kerala reports 2,435 new cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Centre asks Kerala govt to revisit 'failed' Covid-19 pandemic plan
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Kerala SSLC result 2021 out on keralaresults.nic.in; 99.47% students pass
-
Kerala recorded 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 52,40,487 and the death toll to 48,035.
The health department said that along with today's deaths, 219 deaths were also designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
"Currently, there are 18,904 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 10.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Meanwhile, 2,704 recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 51,81,981.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases--481, followed by Ernakulam with 400 and Kozhikode with 299 cases.
The health department tested 48,658 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.
There are 1,09,032 persons under observation in the state of which 15,842 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Of those who were found infected today, 38 reached the state from outside, while 2,241 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 134 is yet to be traced and 22 health workers are also among the infected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU