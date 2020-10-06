Kerala reports 7,671 new Covid-19 cases, toll now 884 with 25 deaths

: Kerala's COVID-19 count



is inching towards the 2.50 lakh mark as 7,871 new cases were added on Tuesday and the toll climbed to 884 with 25 more fatalities, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the number of deaths could rise in the coming days.

With 4,981 people testing negative today, the recoveries so far touched 1,54,092 and active cases stood at 87,738.

As many as 6,910 were infected through contact, Vijayan told reporters here.

The total infection count climbed to 2,40,799.

However, there was some relief as positive cases saw a decline todayafter 60,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 5,042 cases were detected after 38,696 samples were tested.

Vijayan said that in the light of the severe spread of the virus in the state, schools are not likely to open at this juncture.

"We want schools to reopen. But at present due to the spread of the virus, it will be difficult", he said.

More than five people should not travel in vehicles and none should not come out of their homes unless it was extremely necessary, he said.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases --989, followed by Malappuram 854, Kollam 845 and Ernakulam 837.

In the last 24 hours, 60,490 samples were tested and 111 health workers wereinfected through contact.

Of those infected, 54had come from abroad and 146 from other states, the Chief Minister said.

At least 2,63,094 people are under observation in various districts, including 29,391 people in hospitals.

So far, 32,63691 samples have been sent for testing



Thirteen new areas have been added in the hot spot list and 17 places were removed from it.

Vijayan had said earlier that death rates could rise and the state cannot be negligent in adhering to the stringent covid protocols



now reports 24.5 deaths for every 10 lakh people compared to 99 for every 10 lakh in the rest of the country.

The case fatality rate in the state is 0.36 per cent while it is 1.55 per cent nationwide.

While the test positivity rate at the national level is 8.33 per cent, in it is 7.2 per cent, Vijayan said.

Forty three cases were registered and 126 people arrested today for violating prohibitory orders.

Cases were registered against 2,070 people and 800 arrested today for violating Covid protocols, a police press release said.

