Omicron cases rise to 28 in Andhra Pradesh as 4 more people test positive

Covid: Precautionary doses will not be mix-and-match, announces government

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021 and so far the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.47 billion

ANI 

Balram Bhargava
DG ICMR Balram Bhargava addresses a press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is to be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10, will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

"Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," Dr Paul said during media briefing of Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced that healthcare and frontline workers will be given 'precaution dose' from January 10 this year. He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for precaution dose of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021 and so far the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 147.72 crore.

First Published: Wed, January 05 2022. 18:13 IST

