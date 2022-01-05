Delhi: Numbers of deaths, admissions to hospitals witness significant jump

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 as well as that of admissions to hospitals and Covid care centres have seen a significant jump in Delhi amid a spike in the case tally, according to official figures.
The national capital recorded nine Covid deaths on Wednesday, while the number was three on Tuesday and one each on January 3, 2 and 1.
A health bulletin issued by the authorities reports the data about the cases and deaths recorded the previous day.
Delhi had recorded five Covid deaths in September last year, four in october, seven in November and nine in December.
According to officials, 140 new admissions to the city hospitals were reported on January 3 and 222 on January 4. Such numbers were last witnessed at the end of May last year.
According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the city, which is expected to record around 10,000 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent.
"Delhi is expected to record around 10,000 new cases with a positivity rate of around 10 per cent... The third wave has started in the city," he said.
Jain said the Delhi government had been sending the samples of all the coronavirus patients for genome sequencing to determine if the Omicron variant of the virus had spread in the country.
"It was just an academic exercise... Now we know that Omicron has spread in the country, only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing," he added.
Latest government data showed that the number of patients in the city hospitals increased from 247 on January 1 to 531 on January 4. The number of patients on oxygen support has also gone up from 94 to 168 in the last three days and the number of patients on ventilator support has climbed from four to 14.
The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease.
During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday, all essential services will be allowed. The night curfew on weekdays will also continue to be in place.
Jain had said the weekend curfew should not be treated as a lockdown.
The health minister and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been saying that most of the Covid cases this time are mild or asymptomatic and do not need medical care in hospitals.
Jain had said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was behind the surge in the number of cases in Delhi and that more restrictions will be clamped if the bed occupancy rate goes up.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU