Covid primary cause of death in 36% fatalities in Feb in Delhi: Govt data

COVID-19 is the primary cause of death in 90 of the 250 patients who have died in in February so far, government data showed.

According to the data shared during a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, COVID-19 appeared as an incidental finding in 157 patients who died between February 1 and February 4.

Officials said comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases have been the primary cause of death in most Covid patients in the third wave of the pandemic driven by the variant.

Since December 1, the maximum number of fatalities (331) have occurred in the 61-75 age cohort while patients from this age group accounted for only 8.78 per cent of the total cases logged in the period, the data showed.

As many as 266 Covid patients aged 76 and above have died in this period, while this age category accounted for only 2.08 per cent of the total cases.

The data showed that 226 deaths occurred in the 46-60 age category and 96 occurred in the 31-45 age group.

Forty-nine deaths each took place in the 16-30 and 1-15 age groups, while these accounted for 32 per cent and 6.22 per cent of the total cases, respectively.

