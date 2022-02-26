Covid-19 pandemic: Goa sees 32 new cases, 2 deaths, 90 recoveries

on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 2,44,938 and the toll to 3,800, an official said.

So far, 2,40,791 people have been discharged post recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 347, he said.

With 2,587 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 18,76,865, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,938, new cases 32, death toll 3800, discharged 240791, active cases 347, samples tested till date 1876865.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)