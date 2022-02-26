Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 973 fresh cases and 12 deaths

on Friday reported 973 new cases including 62 infections, and 12 pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's caseload rose to 78,63,623, and death toll reached 1,43,687. On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,182 new cases and 19 deaths. Of 62 new infections, 60 were from Pune city and two from the Pune rural area. So far, 4,629 infections have been reported in the state, of which 4,456 patients have recovered. Until now 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Results 8,333 patients were received and 1,049 results were awaited. There are now 8,668 active COVID-19 cases in the states, lowest since December 25, 2021, when the active case tally stood at 9,102. Mumbai on Friday recorded 128 new cases, while Pune reported 206 infections. Both the cities did not report any fatality. Of the eight administrative circles (each circle comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 372 new cases, followed by Mumbai (243), Nashik (117), Nagpur (78), Akola (64), Aurangabad (44), Latur (28) and Kolhapur (27). Of 12 fatalities, Pune and Mumbai circles recorded three fatalities each, Akola two, and Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles one fatality each. Nagpur region did not record any fatality.

As many as 84,203 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the number of samples tested so far to 7,76,58,977. At least 2,521 patients were discharged from hospitals or recovered from infection at home in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,07,254. The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent. Currently 1,47,800 people are in home quarantine and 746 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,63,623, New cases 973, New fatalities 12, Death toll 1,43,687, Total recoveries 77,07,254, Active cases 8,668, New tests: 84,203.

