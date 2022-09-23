Covid primary cause of death in 70 Delhi patients, incidental in 84 in Aug

Over 53 per cent of the Covid-related deaths reported in August in Delhi was of people who had succumbed due to co-morbodities or other causes but the infection was "incidental", according to official data.

As per the data shared by authorities, in cases of 70 fatalities in the month of August, COVID-19 was found as the "primary cause".

In 84 deaths in August, infection finding was "incidental", it said.

The data on Covid-linked fatalities was shared in form of a graph, with month-wise data on deaths spanning March to September.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of the dedicated resources deployed at the hospitals to tackle the pandemic.

Maximum number of Covid-related deaths in Delhi have taken place in the month of August in the last few months.

Four deaths in August were attributed to in "other" category, which includes burn, trauma or other causes.

In March, in cases of 17 fatalities, COVID-19 was found as the "primary cause" while in 13 deaths, the coronavirus infection was found to be "incidental".

In June, in cases of 14 fatalities, COVID-19 was found as the "primary cause" while in 35 deaths, the coronavirus infection was found to be "incidental", while two fatalities were attributed to other factors.

Delhi had recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 till August 10.

The city had recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8, seven on August 9 and eight on August 10, as per official figures.

One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31.

The number of deaths recorded on August 10 was the highest in nearly 180 days.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,772 on Thursday, while the stood at 26,500.

