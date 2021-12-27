Kerala's Omicron tally at 57, night curfew to be imposed from Dec 30-Jan 2

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
-
With the Centre giving various states the freedom to take a call on the manner in which night curfew is introduced in the wake of Omicron variant threat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced imposition of night curfew from December 30 to January 2.
The immediate trigger for this, even as the state's Omicron tally stands at 57, was to contain the upcoming New Year festivities and as a result on all these days, everyone should be indoors latest by 10 p.m., and till 5 a.m., and curbs on all sorts of unwanted travel will be strictly enforced.
All shops and establishments including clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants have to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. on all the four days.
The curbs would be applicable to beaches also, Vijayan said in a statement, following a high-level meeting where the decisions were taken.
He said 98 per cent of the above aged 18 years population have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, and 77 per cent have taken both the doses.
"Starting from January 3, children in the age group 15 to 17 will be given Covid vaccine, likewise health workers and those aged above 60 years having co-morbidities will be given the booster dose," said Vijayan and added that the health system in the state is fully geared to meet any eventualities, even in case if a third wave happens.
--IANS
sg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU