Covid: Three of Delhi's Omicron positive cases have no travel history

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday that of the 34 Omicron variant cases reported so far, three do not have any travel history.
Of the total Omicron positive cases in the city's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, three such cases do not have any travel history and have not been abroad, he said.
There may be some more cases in other hospitals as Delhi government has designated four more private hospitals for the treatment. "We are assembling the data from these hospitals too, he said, adding that 17 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
However, the union health ministry in a statement on Tuesday said that the national capital has reported 54 cases of Omicron infection so far. According to the ministry, the number of cases of new Covid strain has crossed the 200-mark in the country. Of them, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the ministry added.
Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana has 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases of Omicron, said Union Health Ministry.
Seeing the steady rise in the Omicron infection, Delhi government on Monday announced that now all Omicron positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing. "Delhi government has decided to send all the Omicron positive samples for genomen sequencing now and we have adequate arrangements for that", said Minister Jain.
