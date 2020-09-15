Ladakh reports 74 additional Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 41

The novel toll in rose to 41 on Tuesday with another death, while the number of cases climbed to 3,419 with 74 new infections, officials said.

There are 903 active cases of the disease (COVID-19), out of which 486 are in Leh and 417 in Kargil. As many as 2,475 patients have recovered, the officials said.

A patient succumbed to the disease in Kargil on Monday, taking the toll in the district to 24, while 17 out of the total 41 deaths were in Leh, according to the offiials.

Out of the 74 new cases, 56 were in Leh and 18 in Kargil, taking the total to 3,419, the officials added.

