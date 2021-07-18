Covid vaccine coverage reaches 400 mn in India, 5,100,000 jabs in 24 hrs

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 400 million, including 51,01,567 jabs administered in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, 40,49,31,715 vaccine doses were administered through 50,46,387 sessions, reveals the provisional report of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) received till 7 a.m. on Sunday.

More than 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and the Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources and a further 15,75,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,42,97,344 doses.

Amid claims of various states about vaccine crisis on government-run health facilities with 'no slots available' indication being shown on CoWIN App -- a platform to register before approaching centres designated to vaccinate people -- the Ministry made it clear on Sunday that more than 2.56 crore (2,56,71,246) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and the UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

In the ongoing massive vaccination coverage, 1,02,69,092 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have so far been administered first dose of the anti-Covid jabs and 75,40,656 of them have been provided second dose. A total of 1,77,92,396 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received first dose of the vaccine and 1,03,48,504 have been administered the second dose.

The vaccination exercise, which is claimed to be world's largest drive, has so far covered 12,42,65,428 people aged between 18-44 who have got their first dose and 48,64,609 have received their second dose. In the drive, 9,74,79,640 people of the age group between 45-59 have got their first dose of vaccine and 2,90,71,946 have been administered the second dose.

This exercise has so far covered 7,20,87,206 people over 60 years of age having their first dose and 3,12,12,238 getting their second dose.

India's vaccination exercise began on January 16 this year. To accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the new phase of universalization of the vaccination commenced from June 21 this year.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and the UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the government is procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and the UTs.

