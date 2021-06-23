Covid vaccine shortage delays launch of universal inoculation drive in WB

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
-
The West Bengal government could not start its universal vaccination programme - aimed at inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost - due to paucity of jabs, a health department official said on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, Kanka Chakraborty, medical staff at the vaccination centre of Basanti Devi College, Gariahat, Kolkata said, "The universal vaccination drive, inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost has started from Monday, but we have vaccine shortage here, the reason why we are not administrating the doses at that pace."
"We will try to utilise all the vials that we have received today," she added.
While due to the shortage of vaccines, people queued up at a vaccination centre in Gariahat.
"I came at 10 am, but had to wait long. The stock was over and at about 12 pm they got more vaccines; process is very slow, many were told to return," said Prerna Chowdhury, who got vaccinated at the centre.
"Today I got vaccinated here for free. It is a very good initiative. Everyone should receive vaccine free," said Surjit Mondal.
The Central government on Monday kickstarted the universal vaccination programme to supply states' free vaccines for the 18-45 age category.
India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single-day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
Under the centralised vaccination policy, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of vaccines from the open market and give them to states for free distribution to inoculate all citizens above the age of 18. It will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU