West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 7 polling begins in 34 seats
West Bengal election live updates: All eyes will be on Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident. Stay tuned for Bengal election latest updates
West Bengal Assembly election
West Bengal election live updates: A total of 34 seats spread across West Bengal will vote today in Phase 7 of the eight-phased election.
Over 8.6 million voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates. 34 Assembly constituencies including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to the polls amid a raging second wave of Covid-19 .
Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine Assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, the official said.
All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident.
Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in a veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhabanipur.
Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Stayed tuned for live updates on West Bengal election 2021.
