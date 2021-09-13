Covishield vaccdose gap relaxed for certain categories in Haryana

-
The Haryana government on Monday relaxed the mandatory 84-day gap required between first and second doses of Covishield vaccine for certain categories of people who have to travel abroad on urgent basis, including for availing treatment for any health problem.
This relaxation for the administration of the second dose has also been extended to foreign nationals needing to return to their countries, officials said.
The Mission Director (National Health Mission), Haryana, in a letter to all civil surgeons in the state, said the relaxation in the Covishield vaccination norms was earlier given to the people who had to travel abroad for education, employment or official purpose and participation in Tokyo Olympics.
The letter said, in addition to these categories, the relaxation is also extended to certain other categories who have to travel abroad for urgent reasons like, availing treatment for any health problem, foreign nationals who have to return to their country, in any circumstances in which foreign travel may be unavoidable and, mandatory 84 days period after first dose of vaccination for Covishield has not elapsed.
For availing this relaxation in inoculation, the people needing to travel abroad for unavoidable reasons may be asked to produce a copy of travel documents such as visa, confirmed ticket and other documents justifying the urgency for undertaking the travel, said the letter.
