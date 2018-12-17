Create atmosphere in House for passage of important Bills: Govt to Oppn

The government on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings and appealed to it to create an atmosphere for smooth passage of important bills.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament House, said it was unfortunate that the opposition members were not allowing the to function.

proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time on Monday as aggressive Opposition members sought to raise the issues of Rafale deal and construction of a dam across Cauvery river, among others.



"I want to tell the Congress and other parties that the Lok Sabha is an important forum for discussion, decision and deliberation. Until there is discussion, we will not be able to reach any conclusion. Hence, the Opposition should create an atmosphere for the discussion," Tomar said.

Asked about Opposition terming the "unconstitutional", the minister said when the House is in order, the Bill would come up for discussion where members can raise their views.



"Only after discussion, it will be decided what is wrong and what is not," he said.

