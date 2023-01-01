JUST IN
2022 saw end of tribal insurgency in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Will ensure no child is addicted to drugs: Kochi's New Police Commissioner
India ready to launch 1st Atmanirbhar human space flight Gaganyaan by 2024
Jains take out rally, demand action against sacrilege of Shetrunjaya hills
Over 300 challan issued for drunk driving on New Year's Eve: Delhi Police
Protests in Assam against decision to merge 4 districts with existing ones
Story in numbers: PMLA registrations up four-fold, higher than a decade ago
Medical colleges in each district of UP this year: CM Yogi Adityanath
2022 saw the rise of multiple viral infections that are here to stay
SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2022 saw end of tribal insurgency in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cricketer Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind accident as CM Dhami calls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met cricketer Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday

Topics
Rishabh Pant | road accident | Uttarakhand

IANS  |  Dehradun 

Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met cricketer Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

The 25-year-old cricketer had met an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.

The Chief Minister said that there is a lot of improvement in Pant's health.

During the meeting, Pant pointed out that the cause of the accident was a pothole or some black thing on the road.

Earlier reports suggested that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep at the wheel.

Regarding his further treatment, the wicketkeeper batsman said that the decision has to be taken by the BCCI and the doctors.

"Only they (BCCI and doctors) will decide what to do," Pant said, adding that he is satisfied with ongoing treatment and there is improvement in his health now.

 

Chief Minister Dhami also met the doctors treating the cricketer to enquire about his condition.

The Chief Minister later met Pant's family at the hospital, and assured them of all support by the state government for the treatment.

--IANS

smita/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishabh Pant

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU