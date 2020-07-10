Criminal is dead, but what about those who aided Dubey: Priyanka Gandhi

Soon after gangster was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Vadra asked "what about those who aided the criminal".

"The criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal?" the Congress leader tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Kanpur encounter main accused was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.

