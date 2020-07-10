JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for the third consecutive day
Business Standard

Criminal is dead, but what about those who aided Dubey: Priyanka Gandhi

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked "what about those who aided the criminal"

Topics
Vikas Dubey | UP Police | Uttar Pradesh government

ANI  |  Politics 

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. | ANI
Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. | ANI

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked "what about those who aided the criminal".

"The criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal?" the Congress leader tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 12:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU