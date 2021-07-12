Crowds throng vaccination centres in Mumbai as drive resumes after 3 days

-
After three days' halt, Covid-19 vaccination resumed in full swing with crowds thronging different government and private inoculation centres here on Monday.
According to civic officials, the drive had been suspended at all 300 authorised centres owing to shortages of doses from Friday onwards, though vaccination is not carried out on Sundays.
However, with fresh stocks received from the government, the campaign started again on Monday with long queues witnessed at many centres since 5 am today, hours before the opening time of 9 a.m.
Owing to limited stocks made available, most centres are giving between 50-100 doses only, prioritising those needing their second due jabs, with 50 per cent walk-ins and the rest through prior appointments.
The BMC received a little over 1,25,000 doses on Saturday comprising Covishield and Covaxin for the immunization drive in which pregnant women are being permitted the jabs at their nearest vaccination centre.
Till now, the BMC has inoculated around six million people in the city, including 12.35 lakhs who have got their second doses, too.
