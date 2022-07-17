JUST IN
CRPF assistant sub-inspector killed in militant attack in J&K's Pulwama

A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

"At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir," the official said.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 16:11 IST

