Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Manipur; no casualty reported

-
ALSO READ
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Jaipur
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Shimla in Himachal Pradesh
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU