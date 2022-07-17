Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Manipur; no casualty reported

An of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur, informed the Center for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, .

" of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.

Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)