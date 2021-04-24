JUST IN
Covid-19: Stringent lockdown-like curbs in force for 48 hours in Kerala
Cryogenic tanks for transporting oxygen being airlifted from Singapore: MHA

Amid the grim Covid-19 situation in the country, four cryogenic tanks, to be used for the transportation of oxygen, is being airlifted from Singapore on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

oxygen tanks
Representative image: C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers from Air Force Station Hindan to Panagarh for recharging Photo: PTI

Amid the grim COVID-19 situation in the country, four cryogenic tanks, to be used for the transportation of oxygen, is being airlifted from Singapore on Saturday.

A Home Ministry official said the four empty tanks are being brought to India by a heavy lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

A C-17 aircraft of the IAF took off from the Hindon airbase in the outskirts of Delhifor Singapore's Changi airport early on Saturday morning.

After loading the tanks, the aircraft is expected to land at Panagarh air base in West Bengal this evening, another official said.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry said it was in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE.

The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.

First Published: Sat, April 24 2021. 14:11 IST

