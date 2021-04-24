Covid-19: Stringent lockdown-like curbs in force for 48 hours in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
-
The 48-hour lockdown-
like curbs imposed by the Kerala government following unprecedented COVID-19 suge, came into force in the state with only essential services and emergency activities being allowed and a holiday declared for government offices and PSUs.
Police carried out intense vehicle check across the state since early this morning to ensure that nobody ventured out on roads and public places unnecessarily.
In all major thoroughfares, police personnel could be seen stopping both two-wheelers and cars and verifying the identity cards and mandatory self-declaration to know their purpose of the travel.
According to police sources, those travelling for needy and genuine purpose would not be stopped.
Those violating the government restrictions and COVID-19 protocols would be slapped with a fine.
Though the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses operated service, the number of passengers was very less in majority of districts due to virus scare.
Hotels and restaurants are remained open but in-house dining is banned and only parcel service is permitted across the state.
Shops selling provisions, vegetables, fruits, and meat, are also functioning.
Police sent back a group of migrant workers, who came without any self-declaration, in Ernakulam district in the morning.
A case was registered against a private taxi cab, which was overcrowded, for violating the COVID protocols in Kochi, police said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said further restrictions would be discussed at an all-party meeting on Monday.
In a Government Order issued on April 21, the state government stated that a holiday will be declared for all government offices, banks, public sector undertakings on April 24.
Only essential services would be allowed on April 24 and 25.
Kerala accounted for 28,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far and 1.78 lakh people were
presently undergoing treatment for the infection, as per the government figures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU