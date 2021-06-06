CSIR begins clinical trials for Niclosamide drug as Covid-19 treatment

-
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) along and Laxai Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. on Sunday initiated Phase-II clinical trial for anti-helminitic drug Niclosamide for treatment of Covid-19.
The trial, a multi-centric, phase-II, randomized, open label clinical study to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of NIclosamide for the treatment of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, the ministry of science and technology said,
Niclosamide has been extensively used in past for treatment of tapeworm's infection in adults as well as children. The safety profile of this drug has been tested over time and has been found safe for human consumption at different dose levels.
Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR has expressed happiness over the SEC recommendations to conduct this Phase II clinical trial using Niclosamide, which is generic, affordable drug and easily available in India.
Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar, Director CSIR-IICT Hyderabad highlighted that the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is being made by Laxai Life Sciences based on improved technology developed at IICT and the lab is a partner in this important clinical trial which could provide cost effective therapeutic options for patients if trial is successful.
Dr Ram Upadhayaya, CEO, Laxai said that realizing the potential of Niclosamide, efforts were initiated last year itself to undertake clinical trials. After having received approval from drug regulator, the clinical trial has been initiated this week at different sites and is expected that the trial will be completed within 8-12 weeks.
