CSIR suggests air surveillance in Parliament to detect Covid-19 prevalence

-
ALSO READ
Vice President discusses status of indigenous vaccine against Covid-19
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
Arunachal coronavirus update: 7 new cases reported, tally at 16,764
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
-
A presentation suggesting the setting up of sewage and air surveillance systems in Parliament to detect the prevalence of COVID-19 was made before Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.
Elaborating on the relevance of sewage surveillance in his presentation, Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar C Mande said, "COVID-19 patients shed SAR-CoV-2 in stools. Apart from symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic people also shed the virus in their stools."
Sewage surveillance provides a qualitative as well as a quantitative estimate of the number of people infected in a population and could be used to understand the progression of COVID-19 even when mass scale tests for individuals are not possible, an official statement said quoting the CSIR chief.
It is a measure to comprehensively monitor the prevalence of the disease in communities in real time, Mande said.
Presenting data of sewage surveillance carried out to find the trend of infection in Hyderabad, Allahabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Puducherry and Chennai, he said it provides an unbiased estimate of numbers since the sampling is not done at the individual level.
On the other hand, the numbers obtained by regular testing depend on the number of individuals tested.
Mande said that sewage surveillance of COVID-19 would not only help understand the present epidemiology of the disease but would be an indispensable tool for early and easier detection of future coronavirus outbreaks.
He also suggested setting up an air sampling system to monitor viral particles and potential infectivity threat.
The vice president, who is also chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said he would discuss the issue with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU