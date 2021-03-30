Seven Covid vaccines candidates in clinical trials, says Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Number of Indians hesitant to take Covid-19 vaccine rise, survey shows
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in stages of clinical trials.
He made the statement after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.
Harsh Vardhan said, "Around seven more COVID vaccine candidates are in clinical trials. Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials. Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials."
The Union Health Minister said that 430 districts in the country have not reported a single case of coronavirus in the last 28 days.
"The situation is under control but we don't have to be complacent in terms of observing COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.
His wife Nutan Goel also took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Harsh Vardhan said that neither of them felt any side effects after their first doses.
"Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," he further said.
"There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalises the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards," he added.
He had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 2.
In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world, as many as 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 am on March 30.
India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years.
India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU