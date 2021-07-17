Over 400 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 doses administered in the country has gone past 40 crore with over 46.38 lakh doses given on Saturday, according to the Union

A total of 21,18,682 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, while 2,33,019 were administered the second dose of the on Saturday, the ministry said.

"India's cumulative COVID coverage has surpassed 40 crore (40,44,67,526)," according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

More than 46.38 lakh (46,38,106) doses were administered on Saturday, the report said.

Cumulatively, 12,40,07,069 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 48,50,858 have been administered the second dose across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.

