Cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 117 mn

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Over 4.72 cr coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus LIVE: More than 13 mn vaccine doses administered, says govt
India administers 108.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses so far: Health ministry
-
The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 11.70 crore mark on Thursday, with more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm, according to the Union health ministry.
As many as 67,400 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 22,400 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,70,96,037, as per the 8 pm provisional report.
These include 90,82,153 healthcare workers(HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,33,982 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,90,850 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 51,51,557 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
Besides, 3,86,76,098 and9,84,785 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 4,41,90,147 and 30,86,465 individuals above 60 have taken the first and second doses respectively.
A total of 26,02,375 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Thursday, the 90th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
Out of these 20,59,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 5,42,502 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU