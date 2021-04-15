Mumbai sees 8,217 fresh coronavirus infections, reports 49 deaths

With the addition of 8,217 cases and 49 deaths, the infection tally in rose to 5,53,159 and death toll to 12,189 on Thursday, the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed.

The country's financial capital had reported 11,163 infection cases on April 4 (2021), which was the biggest one-day spike since the pandemic began.

As 45,486 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the metropolis increased to 48,01,219, the BMC data said.

With 10,097 more patients getting discharge from hospitals, its recovery count jumped to 4,54,311.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 82 per cent, the overall growth rate is at 1.64 per cent and the case doubling rate is 42 days.

There are 95 containment zones in Mumbai, where 1,100 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus, the BMC said.

