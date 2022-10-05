JUST IN
Business Standard

Curtains down on Durga puja festival in West Bengal with idol immersion

The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on 'Vijayadashami' at various river ghats across the state

Topics
Durga Puja | durga puja in Bengal | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in the Ganga river
A clay idol of Devi Durga being immersed in the Ganga river marking the end of Durga Puja celebrations, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on 'Vijayadashami' at various river ghats across the state.

Women participated in the traditional 'Sindur Khela' (smearing vermilion on each other's faces) and offered sweets and prayers to the goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Organisers of most household and community pujas were seen leading colourful processions to the ghats amid the beating of drums and chanting of mantras.

Shortly after the immersion, people exchanged sweets and greetings.

At Babughat, which witnesses the highest number of idol immersions in the state, devotees were seen queuing up since 11 am, with chants of Asche bochor abar hobe' (till next year) adding to the fervour.

According to sources in Kolkata Police, adequate security arrangements have been made on the thoroughfares and at the river ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

The immersion of big-ticket Durga Puja idols of the city and adjoining districts would, however, take place on Saturday, following their participation in the state government-organised annual carnival at Red Road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:29 IST

