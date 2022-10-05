JUST IN
How Mamallapuram came to be top foreign tourist destination in 2021-22
Don't touch innocents, don't spare guilty: Shah to J-K security agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir politics | Amit Shah | border security force

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Amit Shah in Baramulla
Amit Shah in Baramula

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha was also at the meeting, which was attended by senior police, paramilitary and intelligence officers of the union territory and the Centre.

Shah took a review of anti-militancy operations in the UT and directed the security agencies to show zero tolerance towards terrorism while ensuring that innocent people are protected.

'Begonah ko Chedna Nahi aur Gunehgar ko chodna Nahi' (Don't touch the innocent and don't let the guilty go away).

He also advised the security agencies to ensure that J&K becomes completely terrorism free so that people live in peace and get benefitted from the various developmental and welfare programmes of the government.

Additional Chief secretary (Home) R.K. Goyal, J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh, R.R. Swain, DG (CID), senior officers of CRPF, BSF, SSB, intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 18:38 IST

