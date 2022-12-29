JUST IN
Business Standard

Customs department to destroy drugs worth Rs 538 crore in Navi Mumbai

Customs Department in Mumbai will destroy more than 140 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Rs 538 crore seized from the city international airport and other places here, an official said on Thursday.

Topics
Customs | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai. Photo: wikimedia.org

The Customs Department in Mumbai will destroy more than 140 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Rs 538 crore seized from the city international airport and other places here, an official said on Thursday.

These drugs will be destroyed on Friday at the incineration facility operated by Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) located at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"The seized drugs, collectively weighing 140.57 kg, comprise 56.06 kg heroin and 33.81 kg hashish, seized by the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate in 14 cases," the official said. Apart from that, 21.70 kg hashish was seized in a case booked at the Mumbai Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, whereas 3.29 kg heroin was seized in a case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he said. "The process of incineration will start around 12 pm and will be video-recorded in the presence of senior officials of the Mumbai Customs and the police department," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 17:20 IST

