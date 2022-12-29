JUST IN
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS, Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS where she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever earlier this week, sources said.

Topics
Finance minister | Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman




Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.

She has now been discharged from the hospital, sources said on condition of anonymity.



First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 15:54 IST

