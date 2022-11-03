Customs seizes US dollars worth Rs 4 cr at Mumbai airport, 3 arrested

The has seized USD 4,97,000, worth Rs 4.1 crore, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Thursday.

After receiving a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport intercepted three members of a family who were about to fly to Dubai on Wednesday morning, he said.

An examination of their baggage led to the recovery of USD 4,97,000 in cash, hidden inside sarees, footwear and in a bag, the official said.

All three were arrested and a local court sent them in judicial custody. Further probe is on, the official said.

