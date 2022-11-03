JUST IN
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
Govt not serious about tackling monstrous problem, says Varun Gandhi
SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case
To improve ARPU, telcos to hike tariffs more frequently in FY23: Report
India logs 1,321 new Covid-19 infections, active tally dips to 16,098
Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami
Ex-Navy Chief Admiral Ramdas joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
President Droupadi Murmu begins maiden two-day visit to Mizoram today
New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in infections: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
Business Standard

Customs seizes US dollars worth Rs 4 cr at Mumbai airport, 3 arrested

After receiving a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs intercepted three members of a family who were about to fly to Dubai on Wednesday morning

Topics
Customs | Mumbai airport | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative image

The customs has seized USD 4,97,000, worth Rs 4.1 crore, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Thursday.

After receiving a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs intercepted three members of a family who were about to fly to Dubai on Wednesday morning, he said.

An examination of their baggage led to the recovery of USD 4,97,000 in cash, hidden inside sarees, footwear and in a bag, the official said.

All three were arrested and a local court sent them in judicial custody. Further probe is on, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Customs

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 12:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU