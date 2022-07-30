JUST IN

CWG 2022: Gururaja demonstrated great resilience, determination, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.

Gururaja clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.

Modi tweeted, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

The prime minister earlier praised weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 19:37 IST

