CWG 2022: Gururaja demonstrated great resilience, determination, says Modi

-
ALSO READ
CWG Birmingham 2022 Live: Poojary clinches bronze after Sanket's silver
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games Day 1 Highlights: Sharath Kamal and Anahat Singh shine
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Sanket Sargar wins silver in weightlifting; bags India's first medal in CWG
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.
Gururaja clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.
Modi tweeted, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."
The prime minister earlier praised weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal.
Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)