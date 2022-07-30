JUST IN

PM Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors
PM Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector

Narendra Modi | energy sector | Consumer demand

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 
PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

Modi said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, federal ministry of power data show.

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 17:46 IST

