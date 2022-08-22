JUST IN
Top Headlines: CBDC rollout this FY, banks deal with sanctioned entities
IFSO capable of tackling cybercrime, needs technical upgrade: Delhi LG
Latest news LIVE: Apple, Amazon, other execs to depose before House panel
CBI registers preliminary enquiry over 'scam' in procurement of buses
Coast not clear for Vizhinjam seaport as fishermen won't bite bait
China ignored border pact, Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on ties: EAM
Must inform voters about financial implications of freebies: Ashima Goyal
Defence PSU GRSE making 7 vessels for foreign countries: Official
Kejriwal kingpin of excise policy scam, handcuffs getting close to him: BJP
Lumpy skin disease spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Japan's PM Kishida tests Covid positive, in isolation, cancels travels
Business Standard

Cybercriminals hack retired teacher's bank account, withdraw Rs 21 lakh

Cybercriminals allegedly hacked the bank account of a retired school teacher in Annamayya via WhatsApp link and stole Rs 21 lakh

Topics
Cybercrime | financial fraud | Andhra Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Cybercrime
Representative Image

Cybercriminals allegedly hacked the bank account of a retired school teacher in Annamayya via WhatsApp link and stole Rs 21 lakh.

According to police, Varalakshi, a resident of Reddeppanaidu Colony in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. There was a link in the WhatsApp message and after clicking the link, money was debited from her bank account.

Varalakshi claimed that since then, she has been receiving messages that the money has been deducted from her account. After contacting bank officials, she got to know that her account was hacked and Rs 21 lakh was withdrawn from her account. Varalakshi lodged a complaint to Cybercrime Police on Saturday.

Two town Circle Inspector Muralikrishna said cyber criminals were sending links to WhatsApp numbers and hacking accounts and withdrawing money through them.

"Cybercriminals have recently stolen Rs 12 lakh from the account of Gnanaprakash, a software employee from Madanapalle. Two town police registered a case on the incident on Friday. On the very next day, a complaint was received that Rs 21 lakh was stolen from the bank account of a retired school teacher Varalakshmi," added the official.

The investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Cybercrime

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 08:56 IST

`
.