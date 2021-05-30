Cyclone-affected states showed courage, fought battle with patience: PM

-
-
With the western and eastern coasts of the country facing two major cyclonic storms over the last 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the people of affected states for showing courage and fighting the battle with patience and discipline.
The Prime Minister, while addressing the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today said, "We are witnessing how our nation is fighting the battle against COVID-19 with full strength. At the same time, the nation has witnessed a few natural disasters too."
"In the last ten days, the western and eastern coast faced two major cyclonic storms. Cyclone Tauktae hit the western coast while Cyclone Yaas hit the eastern coast. The countrymen and the country faced the cyclone storm bravely," PM Modi said.
"At the time of the disaster, people of the Cyclone-affected states showed courage and fought the battle with patience and discipline. I humbly acknowledge their efforts," he added.
"I salute the people who participated in the relief and rescue operations during the cyclonic storms," PM Modi said.
"I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We all stand steadfastly with those who have suffered losses," he added.
The radio programme comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is completing 7 years in power.
The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
