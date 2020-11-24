Cyclone Nivar: Modi dials Tamil Nadu and Puducherry CMs, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of and ahead of the impending that is going to cross into the state and UT by Wednesday.

"Spoke to CM Shri E Panneerselvam and CM Shri V Narayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," the PM tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, and

The Cabinet Secretary had told the officials that the Crisis Management Committee is aiming at "zero loss of life" and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He has ordered strict implementation of the advisories. Fishermen are not to venture into the sea.

