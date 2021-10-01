Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

-

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.
The department also stated that cyclone 'Shaheen' was over the Northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood and lay centred at 0830 hours on Friday.
"Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, near 23.2°N/64.9°E. Very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. The system is moving away from the Indian coast" the IMD said in a tweet.
‘Shaheen’ over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. It is moving away from the Indian coast: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/hHJqpf7qGE— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
