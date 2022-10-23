JUST IN
Cyclone Sitrang: Northeastern states likely to witness rain on Diwali
Delhi: AAP accuses BJP of causing loss of Rs 6 cr to MCD over parking fees
UP govt to attach properties worth Rs 7.5 cr of gangster Mukhtar Ansari
Isro scripts history with successful commercial launch of mission OneWeb
Govt cheating farmers, MSP hike less than even inflation rate: Congress
Cease broadcast activities, use Prasar Bharati route: Centre to states
Going to Delhi, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai
ISRO all set for maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband satellites
100 yr-old unemployment prob can't be solved in 100 days: PM Modi
Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi: AAP accuses BJP of causing loss of Rs 6 cr to MCD over parking fees
Business Standard

Cyclone Sitrang: Northeastern states likely to witness rain on Diwali

IMD on Saturday said cyclone 'Sitrang' is likely to trigger light to moderate rains in most parts of the northeastern region during Diwali

Topics
Northeast India | Diwali | IMD

IANS  |  Guwahati/Agartala 

rain
Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said cyclone 'Sitrang' is likely to trigger light to moderate rains in most parts of the northeastern region during Diwali.

Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the well-marked low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal moved west north westward and concentrated into a depression on Saturday morning.

It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeast wards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeast and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning.

Tripura and various other state governments in the northeastern region have asked the district and disaster management authorities to make advance precautionary measures to deal with the cyclonic situations.

--IANS

sc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Northeast India

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 07:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.