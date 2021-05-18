Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan CMs

-
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan and took stock of the situation in their states after the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae, official sources said.
They said the minister talked to the CMs over the telephone and extended support of the Union government in aiding and mitigating challenges that arose in the aftermath of the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' battering the costal areas on the country's western shore along the Arabian Sea.
Home Ministry officials said Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
They said that while Rajasthan did not face the direct brunt of the cyclone, a number of districts were stated to have witnessed rains and strong wings as an after effect of the furious sea storm.
The landfall process of the eye of Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
