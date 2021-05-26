Cyclone Yaas: Odisha, WB, Jharkhand to receive light to moderate rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone LIVE: Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
-
In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone Yaas, light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states.
"Light to moderate rainfall expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," IMD said.
Putting out a warning also for Jharkhand the weather forecasting department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places today and tomorrow.
"Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today," the Met department added.
IMD earlier informed that the cyclone is "very likely" to reach near north Odisha coast close to Bhadrak's Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU