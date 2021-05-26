Cyclone Yaas: Odisha, WB, Jharkhand to receive light to moderate rainfall

In view of the impending landfall of Yaas, light to moderate are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy at isolated places in these states.

"Light to moderate expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh today," said.

Putting out a warning also for the weather forecasting department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places today and tomorrow.

"Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today," the Met department added.

earlier informed that the is "very likely" to reach near north coast close to Bhadrak's Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)