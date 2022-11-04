JUST IN
Business Standard

Cyrus Mistry accident: Darius says wife could not merge car into 2nd lane

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the bridge

Topics
Cyrus Mistry | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar

Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus Mistry died, told the police that his wife Dr Anahita who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car, could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

The statement of Darius Pandole (60) was recorded on Tuesday by the officials of the Kasa police station in Palghar, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place on September 4.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the bridge. Gynaecologist Dr Anahita (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

Darius Pandole, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged last week. He underwent a surgery on his forearm and a 'maxo facial' surgery. He was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries.

"His statement was recorded at his south Mumbai residence for one-and-a-half hours, during which he gave details of the accident," the official said on Friday.

He could not immediately recollect the September 4 incident in which his brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry died, he said.

"In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed that they recorded the statement of Darius Pandole.

"But the statement of his wife Anahita Pandole is yet to be recorded as she is still recovering," he said, adding that the final report from Mercedes-Benz was also awaited.

Another police official said that Dr Anahita's statement would be recorded with the permission of doctors attending to her.

"Our team had visited the hospital where she is admitted a few times earlier. But we could not record the statement as she was undergoing treatment," he said.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:13 IST

