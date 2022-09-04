JUST IN
Final exams of Class V, VIII to be in board pattern in MP, says CM
Cyrus Mistry: SP Group to Tata Group, and beyond - A look at his journey
Cyrus Mistry's car lost control due to overspeeding, says police: Report
Suella Braverman may be only Indian-origin MP in new Truss-led UK Cabinet
Over 155,000 updated income tax returns filed in May-Sept: I-T Dept
Focus back on road crash deaths after Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran condoles death of Cyrus Mistry
3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished; pvt security guards inducted
Thoroughly investigate Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident: Maha govt to police
Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, 54, dies in car accident
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,949
Business Standard

Cyrus Mistry death: Mumbai gynecologist was driving Mercedes, say police

A well-known gynecologist in Mumbai was driving the car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, police said

Topics
Cyrus Mistry | Mumbai | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar
Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar (Photo: ANI)

A well-known gynecologist in Mumbai was driving the car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official told PTI.

The gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official said.

Mistry and Jahangir were in the back seats, the official said. Darius was in the the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, he said.

A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured persons.

"In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Cyrus Mistry

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 20:21 IST

`
.