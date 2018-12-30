Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away at 95

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 95.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, best known for films such "Neel Akasher Neechey", "Bhuvan Shome", "Ek Din Achanak", "Padatik" and "Mrigayaa", was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and an of parallel cinema.

"Sen passed away today around 10.30 am due to age-related ailments," a family member said.

The auteur, who has won multiple Film awards, was known for his artistic depiction of social reality.

condoled the demise of Sen on

"Saddened at the passing away of A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family," she tweeted.

also remembered the filmmaker for his humanistic narrative.

"Mrinal Sen's passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised cinematography by his people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences," he wrote.

Bengali film industry also mourned the loss of the

Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted, "End of an era... an epoch... legends never die... bhalo thakben (stay well)."



Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to It's a huge loss for all of us. May his soul rest in peace.